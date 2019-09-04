Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Doubt Jakobi Meyers at your own risk, football fans.

Undrafted out of NC State, the rookie receiver made the New England Patriots roster and will enter the regular season as one of the team’s more fascinating prospects. And, like many undrafted players, Meyers is using his haters as sources of motivation.

At least, that’s what we discern from his latest Instagram post.

“ ‘Too slow’ they said … Game week🤫”

That fact that Meyers made the Patriots didn’t come as a surprise to those who follow the team. Arguably New England’s best wideout in training camp, Meyers also looked like an NFL-caliber receiver during the preseason, particularly when backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham was on the field.

All that being said, Meyers needs to develop more chemistry with Tom Brady before he can emerge as a go-to option for the Patriots.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images