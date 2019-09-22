Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots were an irresistible force Sunday, and the New York Jets were an easily movable object.

The Patriots dismantled the Jets 30-14 to improve to 3-0 on the season. New England let up just 105 yards to the Jets. New York’s only touchdowns came on a muffed punt by Gunner Olszewski and a pick-six thrown by backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham to Jets safety Jamal Adams. The Patriots’ defense still hasn’t let up a touchdown since their AFC Championship Game win over the Kansas City Chiefs back in January.

Here’s who helped the Patriots most on Sunday:

WR JOSH GORDON

Gordon suffered multiple injuries against the Jets but still finished with six catches for 83 yards. He somehow hauled this in with two fingers taped together:

WR JULIAN EDELMAN

Edelman left the game at the end of the first half with a chest injury but still caught seven passes for 62 yards with a touchdown. That injury certainly will be one to monitor.

The Patriots finished the game with Gordon, Phillip Dorsett and Jakobi Meyers as their top wide receivers.

OLB JAMIE COLLINS

Collins has been a major playmaker in his return to the Patriots after two-plus years with the Cleveland Browns. He had two sacks, a pass breakup and a tackle for loss. Collins now has three tackles for loss, two interceptions, 2 1/2 sacks and a touchdown in three games this season.

DT DANNY SHELTON

Shelton helped the Patriots allow just 36 yards on 20 carries for 1.8 yards per clip by holding his ground at nose tackle. He led the team with six tackles.

CB STEPHON GILMORE

Gilmore (predictably) shut down Jets top wideout Robby Anderson to the tune of three catches for 11 yards.

Other secondary standouts: Jonathan Jones let up one catch on two targets for 15 yards, Jason McCourty allowed two catches on three targets for 16 yards, Patrick Chung let up one 5-yard catch and Devin McCourty picked off a pass.

PATRIOTS PASS RUSH

The Patriots abused Jets quarterback Luke Falk with four sacks and seven total quarterback hits. Collins and Michael Bennett registered sacks, while Dont’a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy, Adam Butler and Chase Winovich all had half-sacks. Defensive end Deatrich Wise also recorded a quarterback hit.

