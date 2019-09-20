Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Since being reinstated into the league before the beginning of the season, Josh Gordon has come on strong in Year 2 with the New England Patriots.

Gordon has caught five balls for 92 yards and a touchdown through two games this season.

Getting the hang of the Patriots offense is not necessarily the easiest thing to do for a newcomer, but Gordon seems to be pretty happy with how he has integrated into Josh McDaniels’ scheme in the calendar year.

To hear from Gordon, check out the “NESN Sports Today,” video above, presented by Peoples’ United Bank.