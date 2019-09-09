Is it really a Patriots win if someone doesn’t release an awesome Instagram post?
New England fans have become accustomed to “TB Times” before quarterback Tom Brady released a postgame video to his Instagram last season.
Well, Patriots fans didn’t have to wait long for another social media post after the 33-3 Week 1 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium. Julian Edelman, who completed a trick-play pass to James White for a 32-yard run, posted an epic picture of Brady after the game with the signal-caller’s head photshopped to Superman’s body with the simple caption: “Season premiere ✔️”
Check it out:
Yeah, it’s great to have football back.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images