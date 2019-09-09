Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One first was momentous enough to make Kyle Van Noy miss Week 1 of the 2019 NFL season.

The New England Patriots linebacker announced Monday morning via Twitter the birth of his first child, Trae Ledgend Van Noy. Van Noy’s wife and the baby, whom he already has anointed a “young king,” both are doing well, according to the player.

Last night was incredible! We welcomed a young king into the world! Trae Ledgend Van Noy!!!!!! Mom is doing great we appreciate all the love and prayers. #imadad #King #wifeylooksbeautiful #westillwon #patsnation — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) September 9, 2019

Although Van Noy was inactive for the Patriots’ 30-3 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday in order to welcome the new addition to his family, he assured fans he watching the game.

He’s expected to return to the Patriots’ active roster for next Sunday’s trip to Miami for the Week 2 matchup against the Dolphins.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images