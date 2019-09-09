One first was momentous enough to make Kyle Van Noy miss Week 1 of the 2019 NFL season.
The New England Patriots linebacker announced Monday morning via Twitter the birth of his first child, Trae Ledgend Van Noy. Van Noy’s wife and the baby, whom he already has anointed a “young king,” both are doing well, according to the player.
Although Van Noy was inactive for the Patriots’ 30-3 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday in order to welcome the new addition to his family, he assured fans he watching the game.
He’s expected to return to the Patriots’ active roster for next Sunday’s trip to Miami for the Week 2 matchup against the Dolphins.
Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images