Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Many were shocked to learn Kyle Van Noy was inactive for Sunday’s season opener between the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Thankfully, it’s not due to injury. Van Noy’s wife, Marissa, is in labor and expecting to deliver the couple’s child.

After New England unveiled its sixth Super Bowl banner in front of a sold-out crowd at Gillette Stadium, a conversation about Van Noy began on the “Sunday Night Football” broadcast about how he’s sure to be watching from the hospital.

And he confirmed that with one simple tweet.

Hell yeahhh I’m watching!!!!! Let’s gooooooo!!!!! — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) September 9, 2019

He also was pretty pumped about Josh Gordon’s first-quarter touchdown to put his team up 7-0 on Pittsburgh.

My guy!!!!!! @JOSH_GORDONXII I see you Mr Dior!!!!!!! Let’s goooooooo…… Josh Back!!!! — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) September 9, 2019

While we’re sure Van Noy can’t wait to get back on the field, he’s probably pretty excited to be by his wife’s side during this time.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images