The New England Patriots added safety and special-teams ace Nate Ebner to their injury report Saturday night.

Ebner is questionable to play Sunday against the New York Jets with a groin injury. Ebner was a full participant in practice all week and only was attached to the injury report Saturday. It’s unclear when Ebner got injured. The Patriots held a walk-through on Saturday.

Fullback James Develin is out of Week 3 with a neck injury. Linebacker Shilique Calhoun (not injury related), offensive tackle Marcus Cannon (shoulder) and tight ends Ryan Izzo (calf) and Matt LaCosse (ankle) are questionable to play Sunday.

Running back Brandon Bolden (hamstring), quarterback Tom Brady (calf) and offensive tackle Caleb Benenoch (calf) were removed from the injury report this week.

The Patriots play the Jets at 1 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Scott R. Galvin/USA TODAY Sports images