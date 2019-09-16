Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There are no signs of a Super Bowl hangover for the New England Patriots.

The Patriots have come firing out of the gate in the 2019 NFL season. After notching a 30-point rout of the Pittsburgh Steelers in its season opener, New England responded with another lopsided result Sunday, as it thoroughly embarrassed the Miami Dolphins 43-0 at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Pats have forced their fair share of record-book alterations over the course of the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick era, and their Week 2 victory prompted another tweak. The Dolphins also made a bit of history, but not the kind they’d like to be remembered for.

Patriots have outscored opponents 76-3 this season, the best differential a defending Super Bowl champion ever has had through two games. Meanwhile, the Dolphins are tied for the 2nd-worst point differential (-92) and 2nd-most points allowed (102) through 2 games in NFL history. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 16, 2019

The margin probably could have been even larger, as Brady will be the first one to tell you his unit has left some points on the table through the first two weeks of the campaign.

Unfortunately for the rest of the league, we could be in store for more of the same from the Patriots in Week 3. The New York Jets are a talented bunch, but they’ll be no match for the defending champions if they’re unable to regain some health in time for the divisional showdown at Gillette Stadium.

