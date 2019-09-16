Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Deion Sanders isn’t in the business of delivering hot takes, at least when it comes to his Super Bowl LIV predictions.

“Primetime” on Sunday was tasked with picking the New England Patriots or the field (the rest of the AFC) to represent the conference at Hard Rock Stadium in February. But while the likes of the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers and Houston Texans pose as legitimate threats to the Patriots’ reign, Sanders feels he has no other choice than to roll with Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and Co.

“Give me Tom Brady and them,” Sanders said on NFL Network’s “NFL GameDay Prime.” “I’m consistent. I’m consistent with my pick. Give me Tom Brady and them until they prove that I shouldn’t pick them.”

Sound logic.

Predicting New England to reach the Super Bowl soon might become an incredibly mild take. A chunk of the football world already is pondering the possibility of a perfect season for the Patriots, who have looked borderline unstoppable through two weeks.

Brady, however, only is focused on Week 3 against the New York Jets.

