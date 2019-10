Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We all knew Phillip Dorsett is one talented football player.

But did you know he can sing, too?

The New England Patriots wideout showed off his pipes during teammate Duran Harmon’s Austim Awareness karaoke fundraiser Monday night with his rendition of the 1992 hit “Come And Talk To Me” by Jodeci. And believe us when we say he brought the house down.

Check it out for yourself:

Wowsa.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images