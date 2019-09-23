Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

New England Patriots fullback James Develin will be out at least eight weeks after being placed on injured reserve.

Develin suffered a neck injury in the Patriots’ Week 2 win over the Miami Dolphins. He sat out in Week 3, and the Patriots recalled fullback Jakob Johnson off of their practice squad.

Develin’s injury is not considered season-ending, sources told NESN.

Develin joins offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn and wide receiver N’Keal Harry on the Patriots’ injured reserve list. Only two of those three players can return this season, per NFL rules.

Despite the Patriots’ early success, their run game has been stagnant through three weeks. Starting running back Sony Michel is averaging just 2.4 yards per carry. The Patriots, as a team, are averaging just 3.2 yards per carry.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images