FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots had perfect practice attendance for the third straight day before they travel to Miami to take on the Dolphins in Week 2.

Antonio Brown, who was signed Monday, was still out there at practice wearing a No. 17 jersey. Bill Belichick was asked Friday if he expected Brown to play Sunday. He said the Patriots would do what’s best for the team.

Brown was accused of sexual assault and rape in a civil lawsuit Tuesday. He reportedly won’t be placed on the commissioner’s exempt list before Week 2.

Offensive tackle Marcus Cannon (shoulder), running back Brandon Bolden (hamstring) and tight end Matt LaCosse (ankle) have been limited in practice this week. A final injury report will be released Friday afternoon updating their statuses for Sunday’s game.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images