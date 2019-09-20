Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots likely will be without an offensive starter and an emerging defensive contributor for this Sunday’s matchup with the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium.

Fullback James Develin and edge rusher Shilique Calhoun both missed practice for the third consecutive day Friday, making them unlikely to suit up for the AFC East clash.

Develin, who has not missed a game since the 2015 season, is dealing with a neck injury suffered in last week’s win over the Miami Dolphins. Calhoun’s absence is not injury-related, per the team.

Tight end Matt LaCosse (ankle) also was absent Friday after being limited Wednesday and Thursday. He made his regular-season Patriots debut against Miami, catching two passes for 33 yards.

If Develin and LaCosse both are unavailable, the Patriots could struggle to run the ball effectively against the Jets. They do not have a backup for Develin, one of the NFL’s premier fullbacks, and LaCosse is one of just two tight ends on their 53-man roster, along with Ryan Izzo.

The Patriots appear to have made at least one practice squad transaction. Linebacker Scooby Wright, who impressed in New England’s preseason finale, rejoined the team Friday, practicing in the No. 96 that previously belonged to practice squadder Gerri Green.

Practice squad safety Obi Melifonwu was not spotted at practice.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images