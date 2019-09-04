Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots had perfect practice attendance the Wednesday before their season-opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

All 53 players on the active roster and 10 practice-squadders were on the field Wednesday afternoon. The Patriots play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night at Gillette Stadium.

Despite working out seven players Wednesday, there were no new faces on the roster or practice squad.

In the brief glimpse of practice open to the media, secondary/safeties coach Steve Belichick was working with defensive linemen, while defensive line coach Bret Bielema was putting safeties through a drill. Then they switched.

A good look at one of the several stations that Patriots players rotated to early in practice; here, the safeties work on disengaging and then making a tackle (and Terrence Brooks adds a little extra pop at the end). pic.twitter.com/TTd3ursBxa — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 4, 2019

It seems the Patriots like versatility out of their coaches, as well.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images