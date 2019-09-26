Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — After being listed on the injury report as limited in practice with an illness Wednesday, New England Patriots starting left tackle Marshall Newhouse was absent for Thursday’s session.

Newhouse took over the starting left tackle position in Week 2 after Isaiah Wynn injured his toe against the Miami Dolphins. If Newhouse can’t play Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, then the Patriots would have to pick among multiple options to fill his spot.

The Patriots could move Joe Thuney from left guard to left tackle. They also could start one of their backup tackles, Korey Cunningham or Caleb Benenoch. Neither Cunningham nor Benenoch were active for the Patriots’ Week 3 win over the New York Jets.

Two practice squad players, safety Obi Melifonwu and defensive tackle Nick Thurman, also weren’t present for the start of Thursday’s practice.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images