Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — James Ferentz was back on the practice field for the New England Patriots after re-signing with the team Friday morning.

The Patriots brought the veteran Ferentz back into the fold after cutting center Russell Bodine, whom they had acquired in a trade with the Buffalo Bills just six days earlier.

According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the move was aimed at ensuring New England’s backup center in Sunday’s season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers — Ted Karras is expected to start with David Andrews on injured reserve — is a player familiar with the Patriots’ offense. Ferentz spent the last two seasons in Foxboro, though he was active for just two games.

Bodine could return in the coming weeks, per Reiss, but for now, he is off the Patriots’ 53-man roster. Every player on that roster was present Friday at practice.

Perfect attendance again at the Patriots’ final practice of the week. James Ferentz is back. pic.twitter.com/4MxgbAp5DS — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) September 6, 2019

Wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (hamstring), tight end Matt LaCosse (ankle) and safety Obi Melifonwu (ankle) were limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday due to injuries. The Patriots will release their final injury report of the week Friday afternoon.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images