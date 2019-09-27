Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — In a positive development for New England’s offensive line, Marshall Newhouse was back on the field Friday for the Patriots’ final practice of Week 4.

Newhouse, the team’s starting left tackle with Isaiah Wynn on injured reserve, missed Thursday’s practice and was limited Wednesday with an illness. The fact he was healthy enough to return bodes well for his chances of playing Sunday against the 3-0 Buffalo Bills.

The Patriots had their full 53-man roster present Friday. The lone absences were cornerback Nate Brooks and defensive lineman Nick Thurman, both of whom are on the practice squad.

Practice squad safety Obi Melifonwu was working on a separate field with wide receiver N’Keal Harry (currently on IR) and a member of the team’s training staff during the brief portion of practice reporters were permitted to watch.

The 3-0 Patriots will travel to Buffalo on Saturday.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images