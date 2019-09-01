Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NFL players waived Saturday during cutdowns have either passed through the wire or been claimed as of Sunday at noon.

That means players who passed through the wire are now free to sign to practice squads. Former Patriots wide receiver Braxton Berrios, cornerback Ken Webster, outside linebacker Trent Harris and fullback Andrew Beck were claimed, so they are ineligible.

We’ll keep a running list of players who will sign to the Patriots practice squad:

LB Calvin Munson (The Athletic)

LB Terez Hall (source)

OT Tyree St. Louis (source)

TE Stephen Anderson (source)

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images