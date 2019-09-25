Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jake Bailey’s superb performance against the New York Jets earned the New England Patriots punter the first AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honor of his young career.

Bailey, who beat out incumbent Ryan Allen for a roster spot this summer after being selected in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, punted seven times in New England’s 30-14 Week 3 win, averaging 44.3 yards per punt with a long of 58 yards.

Five of those punts pinned the Jets inside their own 15-yard line, and four landed inside the 10, including one gunner Matthew Slater downed at the 1.

“Jake gave me a chance to get there and make a play on the ball,” Slater said after the game. “He kept it in play, and sometimes the ball bounces your way.”

The rocket-legged Stanford product has pinned opponents inside their 20-yard line on nine of his 13 punts this season, tied for second-most among all NFL punters.

The 3-0 Patriots will visit the 3-0 Buffalo Bills this Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images