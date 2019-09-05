Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots open their season and title defense on Sunday night when they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium.

As the season opener approaches, the Patriots released their Week 1 injury report Wednesday with only three players making the list. Newly re-signed wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (hamstring) is the biggest name the injury report this week, but also features tight end Matt LaCosse (ankle) and safety Obi Melifonwu (ankle).

For more on the Patriots injury report, check out the clip above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.