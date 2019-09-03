Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The final cuts have been made and the 53-man roster has been set. Now, let the games begin.

The preseason officially is in the books, and New England is onto Pittsburgh. The Patriots will welcome the Steelers to Foxboro for the first “Sunday Night Football” matchup of the 2019 season, which will be preceded by yet another Super Bowl banner ceremony at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots surely aren’t investing too much thought into the celebration, however. Bill Belichick, Tom Brady and Co. will value all of the time they have to prepare for the Steelers, who still are poised to be a tough customer even without Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell.

To hear NESN.com’s Doug Kyed and former New England linebacker Matt Chatham offer some insight into the Patriots’ week ahead, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.