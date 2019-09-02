Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots filled out their 10-man practice squad Monday by signing two offensive linemen.

The Patriots added guards Najee Toran and Colby Gossett on Monday. They join tight end Stephen Anderson, defensive linemen Nick Thurman, Gerri Green and Ufomba Kamalu, linebackers Terez Hall, Calvin Munson, fullback Jakob Johnson and offensive tackle Dan Skipper.

It’s kind of an oddly constructed practice squad since it’s so heavy on offensive linemen, defensive linemen and linebackers.

The Patriots’ roster is deep with running backs (five), wide receivers (seven) and defensive backs (11). They’re simply going heavy on depth in the trenches and at tight end, fullback and linebacker.

The Patriots could have carried Johnson as an additional 11th practice squad player. The Patriots didn’t declare him as an International Practice Player, however. That means he is not exempt and can be added to the Patriots’ or any other 53-man roster.

