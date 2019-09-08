Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots will be without one of their most versatile defenders Sunday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy is among the Patriots’ seven inactives. Here’s the whole list:

CB Joejuan Williams

S Obi Melifonwu

WR Demaryius Thomas

RB Damien Harris

OT Korey Cunningham

LB Kyle Van Noy

DL Byron Cowart

— Van Noy, who was not on the injury report, was expected to be a Patriots starting outside linebacker. Jamie Collins should take over that starting role from him. The Boston Globe’s Nora Princiotti notes Van Noy and his wife are expecting a child this week. Perhaps that’s why he’s inactive. Outside linebackers Shilique Calhoun and Chase Winovich are active.

#Patriots LB @KVN_03 & his wife are expecting their first child any day now. Van Noy thought it might be happening during his interview w/ @kevinwalshtv – I think my favorite part is Van Noy stiff-arming Walshy when Kev asked if he needed any advice @NBC10Boston @RaulNBCBoston pic.twitter.com/da0ueWhEGk — Craig Kolodny (@NBCBostonCraig) September 4, 2019

— Williams is unsurprising since he’s fifth on the Patriots’ cornerback depth chart behind Stephon Gilmore, Jason McCourty, JC Jackson and Jonathan Jones.

— Melifonwu (ankle) and Thomas (hamstring) both were questionable on the injury report. Tight end Matt LaCosse is active despite being questionable with an ankle injury. It was reported earlier Sunday that he was not expected to play. Clearly, something changed.

— Harris is fourth on the Patriots’ running back depth chart behind Sony Michel, James White and Rex Burkhead. Special-teamer Brandon Bolden also could take offensive reps.

— Cunningham was acquired last week. The Patriots’ backup offensive linemen will be Jermaine Eluemunor and James Ferentz.

— Cowart was a starter in the Patriots’ third preseason game. He’s also a bit of a surprise, though not nearly to the same degree as Van Noy.

— Undrafted rookie wide receivers Gunner Olszewski and Jakobi Meyers are active. They join Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon and Phillip Dorsett on the receiver depth chart.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images