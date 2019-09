Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots may be 4-0, but is there cause for concern about Stephen Gostkowski?

The kicker certainly hasn’t looked like his normal self this season, and he continued to struggle in New England’s Week 4 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. The Patriots were able to squeak out a 16-10 win, but Gostkowski left more points on the board.

To see his stats through the first four weeks of the season, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.