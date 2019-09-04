Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Here’s another way the New England Patriots will remind the NFL of their status as reigning Super Bowl winners.

A special “Super Bowl LIII Champions” patch will adorn the Patriots’ jerseys Sunday at Gillette Stadium when they open their 2019 regular season against the Pittsburgh Steelers. NESN.com’s Zach Cox shared a photo of the Super Bowl patch Wednesday morning via Twitter.

Here’s a look at the jersey patch the Patriots will wear Sunday night against the Steelers. pic.twitter.com/suuDuCBuQM — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) September 4, 2019

The patch is one of many ways the Patriots will commemorate last season’s championship Sunday. New England will unfurl its sixth Super Bowl winners’ banner at Gillette Stadium prior to kickoff at a ceremony.

The Patriots then will begin their title defense in earnest, with the intention of avoiding an outcome similar to their Week 1 loss against the Kansas City Chief in the 2017 season opener.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images