The New England Patriots will look to improve upon an impressive Week 1 win in Miami on Sunday.
The Dolphins, on the other hand, had an awful home opener, getting squashed by the Baltimore Ravens 59-10. It was ugly to say the least, and it likely won’t get any better against a formidable Patriots roster.
New England took care of the Pittsburgh Steelers with ease in Week 1. With the possible addition of Antonio Brown, its offense should be even more lethal in South Beach.
Here’s how to watch:
When: Sunday, Sept. 15, at 1 p.m. ET
TV Channel: CBS
Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access
