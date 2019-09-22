Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

11:30 a.m. ET: Here are the Patriots’ inactives:

— Right tackle Marcus Cannon is active. That’s good news for the Patriots’ O-line

— Matt LaCosse is inactive, meaning the Pats will be down to one tight end for the second time in three weeks.

— James White won’t play, as reported this morning.

— Running back Damien Harris, cornerback Joejuan Williams and fullback Jakob Johnson will make their NFL debuts.

All seven Patriots players who were inactive last week (Brandon Bolden, Marcus Cannon, Jermaine Eluemuor, Damien Harris, Jakobi Meyers, Joejuan Williams and Deatrich Wise) are active today. That doesn’t happen often. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) September 22, 2019

11 a.m. ET: Good morning from Gillette Stadium, where the New England Patriots are preparing to host the New York Jets in Week 3 of the NFL season.

Today’s game is the Patriots’ first since they released wide receiver Antonio Brown, whose regrettable 11-day tenure officially came to an end Friday.

While Brown’s dismissal was this week’s most notable development, New England also will be without three key offensive contributors for this matchup with the 0-2 Jets.

Left tackle Isaiah Wynn was placed on injured reserve this week. He’ll be replaced by veteran journeyman Marshall Newhouse, who made his Patriots debut in last week’s 43-0 rout of the Miami Dolphins.

Fullback James Develin will miss his first game since 2015 after ruled out with a neck injury. That injury prompted the Patriots to make a roster move; they promoted German rookie fullback Jakob Johnson from the practice squad on Saturday.

Johnson is the first player from the NFL’s International Pathway Program to earn a spot on a team’s 53-man roster

Running back James White also is expected to miss today’s game for the birth of his child, according to a report this morning from ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The same circumstances sidelined linebacker Kyle Van Noy in Week 1.

White’s absence likely will result in an increased role for fellow dual-threat back Rex Burkhead and could result in rookie Damien Harris being inserted into the 46-man gameday roster for the first time.

Right tackle Marcus Cannon (shoulder), edge rusher Shilique Calhoun (not injury-related) and tight ends Matt LaCosse (ankle) and Ryan Izzy (calf) are listed as questionable for New England.

The Jets are missing their top two quarterbacks with Sam Darnold out with mononucleosis and Trevor Siemian on IR with a severe ankle injury. 2018 sixth-round draft pick Luke Falk will make his first NFL start.

The full inactive lists will be announced at 11:30 a.m. ET.

The Patriots entered the day as 21-point favorites. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. Keep it locked here for full coverage.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images