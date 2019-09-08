Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

2:30 p.m. ET: It’s a beautiful day for a banner raising.

Good afternoon from Gillette Stadium, where the New England Patriots are preparing to open their 2019 schedule against the rival Pittsburgh Steelers on “Sunday Night Football.”

Before kickoff, the Patriots will unveil their Super Bowl LIII champions banner in a ceremony that’s sure to include a slew of players from previous championship squads. (Rob Gronkowski, Martellus Bennett and Drew Bledsoe all are back in town, according to Willie McGinest’s Instagram account.)

Once the festivities have concluded, we’ll get our first true look at the 2019 Patriots, whose offense underwent some significant offseason changes and whose defense, which now runs a 3-4 base scheme, has the potential to be one of the very best in the NFL.

New England’s super-powered receiving corps won’t be at full strength until next week at the earliest — newly signed superstar Antonio Brown isn’t eligible to play until Week 2, and Demaryius Thomas is questionable with a hamstring injury — but tonight’s opener should feature the regular-season return of Josh Gordon, whose indefinite suspension was lifted last month.

Until Brown debuts, Gordon should serve as the Patriots’ No. 2 receiver behind Julian Edelman, with Thomas (if healthy), Phillip Dorsett and Jakobi Meyers likely sharing third/fourth wideout duties.

Speaking of pass-catchers, the Patriots will be extremely lean at tight end in this game. Matt LaCosse (ankle) reportedly is not expected to play, leaving Ryan Izzo as the only available option at the position.

The Patriots are 11-4 overall against the Steelers during the Tom Brady/Bill Belichick era and 5-1 at home, with the lone loss coming during the Matt Cassel season in 2008. Ben Roethlisberger and Co. emerged victorious in the teams’ latest meeting, however, winning 17-10 at Heinz Field in Week 15 of last season.

Kickoff for tonight’s rematch is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Keep it locked here throughout the afternoon for full pregame coverage.

Thumbnail photo via James Lang/USA TODAY Sports Images