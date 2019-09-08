Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s banner night at Gillette Stadium.

The New England Patriots will raise their sixth Super Bowl banner Sunday night in Foxboro. Shortly afterward, they’ll kick off their 2019 season when they face the Pittsburgh Steelers in a matchup of two bitter AFC rivals.

Antonio Brown, who agreed to sign with New England on Saturday, is not eligible to play.

Here’s how and when to watch Patriots vs. Steelers:

When: Sunday, Sept. 8 at 8:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBCSports

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images