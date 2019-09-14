Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Antonio Brown reportedly will be joining his new teammates in Miami as the New England Patriots prepare to play the Dolphins in Week 2.

Brown is making the trip to Miami, NFL Media’s Mike Giardi reported Saturday. The intention was for Brown to travel for the Week 2 matchup. He’s also expected to play against the Dolphins.

Brown was signed by the Patriots on Monday. On Tuesday, he was accused of rape and sexual assault in a civil lawsuit. The All-Pro wide receiver has denied the allegations.

The NFL is investigating but reportedly won’t meet with Brown’s accuser, Britney Taylor, until next week.

Patriots running back Brandon Bolden has been ruled out for Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury. The Patriots also could be without third-down back James White, whose wife is expecting. The Patriots also have Sony Michel, Rex Burkhead and Damien Harris at running back.

Offensive tackle Marcus Cannon is not expected to play, a source told ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

UPDATE (12:55 p.m. ET): James White is making the trip to Miami, per a Patriots.com photo gallery.

