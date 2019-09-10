Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots’ acquisition of Antonio Brown is officially official.

After reportedly finalizing their deal with the star receiver Monday night, the Patriots welcomed Brown to New England on Tuesday with an official tweet. In other words: This thing really is happening.

Check this out:

Still weird.

How Brown fits in with the Patriots will be among the NFL’s premier storylines moving forward. Will the 31-year-old continue making a mockery of the what the “Patriot Way” is supposed to be about? Or will he simply do his job like everybody else?

We could begin getting answers to those questions Sunday when the Patriots visit the Miami Dolphins.

