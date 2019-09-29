Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Los Angeles Clippers will have no shortage of star power this season, but it’s going to take some time to get to full strength.

Paul George underwent surgery on both shoulders this summer and will miss all of training camp, according to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne. The All-Star wing said he’s aiming for a “November-ish” return.

The return date for Paul George is a bit of a moving target. But he told me today he’s out all of training camp and hoping to be back “November-ish” catch the full interview in @SportsCenter later today. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) September 29, 2019

George averaged 28 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists over 77 games last season with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Once the 29-year-old returns, he’ll join Kawhi Leonard, Patrick Beverley, Montrezl Harrell, Lou Williams and Ivica Zubac to form an extremely formidable core.

