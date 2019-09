Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After four seasons and two Stanley Cup titles with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Phil Kessel now is a member of the Arizona Coyotes.

And the winger has a very message for his new fan base ahead of the 2019-20 season. So simple, in fact, it’s only 14 words long.

Check it out:

Sounds like someone is taking a page out of Bill Belichick’s book, here. (Doesn’t he sound thrilled?)

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images