Professional sports venues certainly don’t look like they used to. And if they do, they’re likely awaiting a fancy makeover.

Such was the case with Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center, home of the 76ers, Flyers and Villanova Wildcats men’s basketball program. The arena unveiled an impressive kinetic 4K jumbotron on Tuesday, which is the first of its kind.

Check it out:

Debuting at @WellsFargoCtr this fall, the world’s first kinetic 4K scoreboard AND brand-new Center City Club! Info: https://t.co/C2selMC3hS pic.twitter.com/s3nuNo1HOA — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) September 10, 2019

The upgrade, a part of Wells Fargo Center’s $265 million “renovation initiative,” weighs 90,000 pounds and includes 6,601 square feet of “4K LED video technology,” according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Who knew the future would include moving jumbotrons before flying cars? We certainly didn’t.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images