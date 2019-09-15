Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

New England Patriots fans remember the “Miami Miracle” well from last season.

But that last-second hook and lateral play was just the latest in a number of strange performances the Patriots have put up in Miami.

For all the success Tom Brady and Co. have had in the millennium, playing in Miami seems to give the Pats more trouble than anywhere. The Pats enter their Week 2 matchup as resounding favorites, and it truly would take some new kind of miracle for the Dolphins to find a way to win.

For more on the teams’ matchup, check out the “NESN Sports Today,” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.