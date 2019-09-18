Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The soccer world will train its collective eyes on Paris for a matchup of presumed heavyweights.

Paris Saint-Germain will host Real Madrid on Wednesday in Paris at Parc des Princes in their UEFA Champions League group-stage opener. The teams headline Group A, and the result of this contest might factor heavily in determining which side ultimately tops the group.

Although PSG’s and Real Madrid’s squads contain a host of superstar names, several will be missing from this game. Each member of PSG’s vaunted forward line of Kylian Mbappe, Edinson Cavani and Neymar will be absent due to injuries and suspension. Real Madrid will be without suspended defenders Sergio Ramos and Nacho, while Marcelo, Isco, Luka Modric join the cast of missing stars.

Here’s how to watch PSG versus Real Madrid online.

When: Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 3 p.m. ET

TV: TNT, UniMas

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | B/R Live

