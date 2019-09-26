Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Rafael Devers’ record-breaking season continued Wednesday night.

The 22-year-old recorded his 52nd double of the season Wednesday night against the Texas Rangers, breaking a tie with Hall-of-Fame third baseman Wade Boggs for most doubles in a season by a Red Sox third baseman. To go along with this, he also passed Ted Williams for the most extra-base hits in a single season before turning 23 (88).

For more on Devers’ remarkable offensive season, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images