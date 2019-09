Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s been a record year for Rafael Devers, and he’ only 22.

The Boston Red Sox third baseman made history yet again by launching his 31st home run of the season Saturday night off the Tampa Bay Rays. He now owns the team record for most home runs in a season by a third baseman.

Check it out:

Butch Hobson previously held the record of 30 home runs set in 1977.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images