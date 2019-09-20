Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rafael Devers has been having not just one of the best seasons in Boston Red Sox history, but Major League Baseball as a whole.

The 22-year-old slugger became just the second third basemen in MLB history to rack up 30 home runs and 50 doubles, joining Houston Astros’ Alex Bregman who accomplished the feat in 2018. Devers joined Xander Bogaerts in this exclusive club with home run No. 30 on Sept. 18 against the San Francisco Giants and became the first pair of teammates to reach these numbers in the same season in MLB history.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images