Rafael Devers recently joined exclusive company with his 180th hit of the season.

The young slugger is just the fourth player 22-years-old or younger in Boston Red Sox history to record 180 or more hits in a season. He joins Xander Bogaerts (194), Ted Williams (193 & 185) and Tris Speaker (180) in the impressive group.

Entering Tuesday night, Devers currently sits second in Major League Baseball this season in hits behind Whit Merrifield (185).

For more on Devers, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Gregory J. Fisher/USA TODAY Sports Images