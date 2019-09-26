The Boston Red Sox never had a third baseman hit at least 52 doubles in a season.
Until Wednesday night.
Rafael Devers smacked a double to deep left field in the top of the ninth in Boston’s 10-3 win over the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park. The two-bagger marked the 52nd of the 22-year-old’s season, setting a new franchise record. Wade Boggs held the previous record of 51 doubles since he did it in the 1989 season.
Devers also has the most home runs (32) and extra-base hits (33) in a season by a Red Sox third baseman, so he’s certainly putting together one heck of a year. And one more ridiculous Devers stat? His 2-for-3 night lifted him to 196 hits, the most by a Sox player before turning 23. Xander Bogaerts amassed 194 hits in 2015, while Ted Williams had 193 in 1940.
Alex Rodriguez was the last American League player to have at least 195 hits before turning 23.
Yeah, that’s some pretty notable names Devers has passed to earn these records.
Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images