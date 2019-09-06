Antonio Brown has spoken.
The seemingly-disgruntled Oakland Raiders wide receiver has had a pretty wild last few days. After an already bumpy summer, Brown aired out general manager Mike Mayock for a letter indicating that the team would fine him for missed training camp practices. That reportedly led to a knockdown, dragout between Brown and Mayock, with the Raiders reportedly mulling a suspension for Brown as a result.
Brown spoke to ESPN’s Dianna Russini on Friday, and to the surprise of no one, his version of things is a little different.
What the actual truth is we might never know, but for now the Raiders plan to play Brown on Monday night against the Denver Broncos.
