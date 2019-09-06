Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Antonio Brown has spoken.

The seemingly-disgruntled Oakland Raiders wide receiver has had a pretty wild last few days. After an already bumpy summer, Brown aired out general manager Mike Mayock for a letter indicating that the team would fine him for missed training camp practices. That reportedly led to a knockdown, dragout between Brown and Mayock, with the Raiders reportedly mulling a suspension for Brown as a result.

Brown spoke to ESPN’s Dianna Russini on Friday, and to the surprise of no one, his version of things is a little different.

I asked him how he’s feeling he said he’s better. I asked him if he’s happy? He said yeah, better. As for what happened on the field with Raiders GM Mike Mayock… — Dianna (@diannaESPN) September 6, 2019

Antonio Brown told me there was never a scuffle at practice. He said he did not use the word “cracker” and would never use that word…Everything has been blown out of proportion”

“I spoke with Mike Mayock 1-on-1, man-to-man.”

#Raiders — Dianna (@diannaESPN) September 6, 2019

What the actual truth is we might never know, but for now the Raiders plan to play Brown on Monday night against the Denver Broncos.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images