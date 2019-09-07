Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Anything Antonio Brown-related lately has resulted in some hilarious Twitter reactions, so you could bet the website was a great place to be Saturday afternoon.

Brown’s bizarre Raiders tenure ended Saturday, with Oakland cutting the wide receiver two days before the season opener.

The move wasn’t a huge surprise since Brown was asking for his release on Instagram, but it nevertheless was a bit jarring. So when the Raiders tweeted out the news, Twitter went into an absolute frenzy, and the results were pretty darn funny.

Antonio brown: Building bridges pic.twitter.com/FT62VLpYaP — Mattie Montgomery (@ForTodayMattie) September 7, 2019

Fantasy Owners Be Like pic.twitter.com/ioCHRDbDFW — Ian Ridpath (@ianridpath) September 7, 2019

Brown is eligible to sign with a new team soon, but don’t expect to see him playing Week 1.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images