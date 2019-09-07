Anything Antonio Brown-related lately has resulted in some hilarious Twitter reactions, so you could bet the website was a great place to be Saturday afternoon.
Brown’s bizarre Raiders tenure ended Saturday, with Oakland cutting the wide receiver two days before the season opener.
The move wasn’t a huge surprise since Brown was asking for his release on Instagram, but it nevertheless was a bit jarring. So when the Raiders tweeted out the news, Twitter went into an absolute frenzy, and the results were pretty darn funny.
Brown is eligible to sign with a new team soon, but don’t expect to see him playing Week 1.
