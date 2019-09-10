Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It appears Oakland Raiders fans won’t be forgiving nor forgetting.

Antonio Brown effectively has become public enemy No. 1 in the Bay Area following his cataclysmic Raiders tenure. Oakland ultimately had enough of the star wideout and released him Saturday, the same day he signed on with the New England Patriots.

Monday marked Brown’s first official day with the Patriots, as well as the Raiders’ regular-season opener. And as the Silver and Black padded their lead over the Denver Broncos in the second quarter, a thunderous “(expletive AB!)” chant could be heard ringing through O.co Coliseum.

Brown’s messy exit ultimately had no effect on his now-former team in Week 1, as the Raiders claimed a 24-16 win over their AFC West rival.

