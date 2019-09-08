Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Antonio Brown took NFL fans on an emotional roller coaster ride over the past couple of days, to say the least.

The star wide receiver reportedly got into it with Raiders general manager Mike Mayock, was threatened with a suspension before Oakland confirmed he’d play in Week 1. Brown then released a YouTube video in which he and Jon Gruden are heard having a conversation. Gruden reportedly thought the video was “awesome” (it indeed was very well-done) and things seemed to be fine.

Until Saturday morning.

Brown demanded Oakland release him after reportedly getting fined for his altercation with Mayock — thus voiding his guaranteed money — before the team obliged and made him a free agent. Just mere hours later he reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the New England Patriots and later confirmed the news on his Instagram account.

All caught up now? Good.

As you know, the Raiders have a history of parting ways with some of their bigger players, particularly over the last two seasons. Khalil Mack was traded by Oakland for draft picks last September, and never met his head coach due to him holding out for a new contract.

Gruden addressed the media Saturday regarding Brown’s release, and although he was disappointed things didn’t work out between the two, he was at least happy to have met AB.

“I got to meet Antonio, I never got to meet Khalil,” he said, per CBS Sports.

Gruden added he and the Raiders did everything in their power to “make it work.”

“We tried every way possible to make it work,” he said, per CBS Sports. “And all I’m gonna say is it’s disappointing. I’m really proud of our players, our coaches, our owner, our front office. We did everything we could to make this work and I’m sorry it didn’t. I apologize, but I’ll tell you, I’m very proud of what we did as an organization to try.

“I wish Antonio the best. I’m sorry we never got a chance to see him in silver and black,” Gruden added. “Very disappointing in my career as a coach. I looked forward to coaching him but it’s not going to happen. I’m not going to sit here and talk about it all day. We’ve got 12 rookies, we’ve got a lot to be excited about I wish Antonio the very best.”

Now we just have to wait and see how Brown performs in New England.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images