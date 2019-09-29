Might the Indianapolis Colts actually be good?
Despite the loss of Andrew Luck, the Colts have done fine enough for themselves this season, sitting at 2-1 through three weeks. Now, they’ll welcome the Oakland Raiders to Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday for a Week 4 tilt.
The Raiders have shown some promise this season. but only have a 1-2 record to show for it. They’re also in the midst of a tough stretch in their schedule, so sneaking out a win against Indy would be big for them.
Here’s how to watch Raiders vs. Colts:
When: Sunday, Sept. 29, at 1 p.m. ET
TV Channel: CBS
Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access
Thumbnail photo via Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports Images