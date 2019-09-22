Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s time to determine what the 2019 Oakland Raiders are.

After a circus of a training camp, the Raiders are off to a 1-1 start, opening their season with a nice win over the Denver Broncos before falling to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2. Now, they’ll face a solid Minnesota Vikings team on the road Sunday afternoon.

The Vikings soundly beat the Atlanta Falcons to kick off the season before narrowly falling to the Green Bay Packers.

Here’s how to watch Raiders vs. Vikings:

When: Sunday, Sept. 22, at 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports GO

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images