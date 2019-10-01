Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Todd Gurley is not a fan of “Thursday Night Football” whatsoever.

In fact, he thinks it’s the “dumbest thing ever.”

Gurley and the Rams are preparing to square off against the Seahawks on Thursday when the two squads battle for second place in the NFC West. But the quick turnaround between Sunday’s Week 4 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and this week’s game against Seattle doesn’t please the Los Angeles running back one bit.

But, why?

“For the most part, if you aren’t really battling injuries or stuff like that, Thursday is kind of like a day you usually feel good anyway,” Gurley said, per ESPN’s Lindsey Thiry.

But the Rams won’t be the only ones having to turn things around rather quickly this week. The Seahawks are coming off a Sunday afternoon’s Week 4 victory over the Arizona Cardinals and must travel back to their own home turf for this week’s game.

Kick-off for Thursday’s Rams-Seahawks matchup is slated for 8:20 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images