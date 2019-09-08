Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

So, were the Los Angeles Rams a one-hit wonder?

To put it another way: Were they the 2015 Carolina Panthers?

Coming off a loss to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII, the Rams are looking to prove they still are the class of the NFC. They’ll get their first shot Monday afternoon when they visit Cam Newton and the Panthers.

Here’s how and when to watch Rams vs. Panthers:

When: Sunday, Sept. 8 at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images