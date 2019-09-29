The AFC North always proves to be nothing if not interesting.
The Baltimore Ravens narrowly missed out on a 3-0 record, falling 33-28 to the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday, while the Cleveland Browns find themselves backed up against a wall after a paltry 1-2 start. The teams split their two meetings last year with a total margin of five points.
Is Lamar Jackson and Ravens for real? Are the Browns on the verge of yet another letdown season after an offseason packed with hype? We’ll be one step closer to knowing on Sunday.
Here’s how to watch Ravens vs. Browns:
When: Sunday, Sept. 29, at 1 p.m. ET
TV Channel: CBS
Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access
Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images